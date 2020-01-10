Kiev Says Iran Provided Access for Ukrainian Experts to Flight Recorders of Crashed Jet

Iran has given Ukrainian experts access to flight recorders and fragments of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) jet, which crashed near Tehran, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Iran has given Ukrainian experts access to flight recorders and fragments of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) jet, which crashed near Tehran, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Friday.

"We got access to parts of the aircraft and the crash site... Now our team has gained access to the black boxes, we plan to begin reconstruction of negotiations in the near future. We also got access to the records of air traffic controllers from the flight control center at Tehran airport and our pilots," Prystaiko said at a briefing broadcast by the Ukrainian tv channel Nash.

The Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) Boeing 737-800 bound for Kiev crashed shortly after leaving Tehran's airport early Wednesday morning. According to official figures, 176 people - citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Canada, the UK, Germany, Sweden and Afghanistan - died in the crash.

Prystaiko also said Ukraine would like to create an "international coalition" to investigate the causes of the plane crash.

He said Kiev would demand punishment of those guilty of the crash in Iran and compensation in case the jet had been shot down.