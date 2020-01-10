UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Says Iran Provided Access For Ukrainian Experts To Flight Recorders Of Crashed Jet

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:42 PM

Kiev Says Iran Provided Access for Ukrainian Experts to Flight Recorders of Crashed Jet

Iran has given Ukrainian experts access to flight recorders and fragments of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) jet, which crashed near Tehran, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Iran has given Ukrainian experts access to flight recorders and fragments of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) jet, which crashed near Tehran, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Friday.

"We got access to parts of the aircraft and the crash site... Now our team has gained access to the black boxes, we plan to begin reconstruction of negotiations in the near future. We also got access to the records of air traffic controllers from the flight control center at Tehran airport and our pilots," Prystaiko said at a briefing broadcast by the Ukrainian tv channel Nash.

The Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) Boeing 737-800 bound for Kiev crashed shortly after leaving Tehran's airport early Wednesday morning. According to official figures, 176 people - citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Canada, the UK, Germany, Sweden and Afghanistan - died in the crash.

Prystaiko also said Ukraine would like to create an "international coalition" to investigate the causes of the plane crash.

He said Kiev would demand punishment of those guilty of the crash in Iran and compensation in case the jet had been shot down.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Ukraine Iran Canada Died Traffic Germany Tehran Kiev United Kingdom Sweden SITE TV From Airport

Recent Stories

PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot wate ..

11 seconds ago

Australian Vice Chief of Defence Forces calls on G ..

1 hour ago

Fourteen Troops Injured in Lebanon's North as Prot ..

3 minutes ago

Attackers of worshipers have nothing to do with hu ..

3 minutes ago

Pentagon: 'aggressive' Russian naval ship nearly c ..

24 minutes ago

Int'l dengue moot's purpose to seek expert views: ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.