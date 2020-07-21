Kiev Says Iranian Delegation Expected This Week to Discuss Compensation for Downed Boeing

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that an Iranian delegation was expected to visit Ukraine later this week to discuss compensation for downing the Ukraine International Airlines' flight PS752 near Tehran

Earlier in July, Ukraine, Canada, Afghanistan, the United Kingdom and Sweden � whose citizens were aboard the plane and died � signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in talks with Iran about the downed aircraft. According to Kuleba, Kiev will negotiate with Iran on behalf of that group. Kiev said last week that an Iranian delegation was ready to visit Ukraine from July 20-30 to discuss compensation.

"Yesterday, we received information that an Iranian delegation was ready to arrive in Ukraine this week to hold talks with us on compensation.

We have long insisted on such a visit. We are ready for such negotiations," Kuleba said at a briefing.

The minister also expressed hope that later on Tuesday, Iran would officially confirm its readiness to start the negotiations this week.

On January 8, the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 was downed shortly after takeoff from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people on board. The Iranian authorities said at a later date that the jet had been unintentionally shot down after military personnel confused it with a hostile target amid fears of US strikes.