Kiev Says Issues Demarche To Budapest Over Video With Crimea Outside Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2023 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Kiev has issued an official demarche to Budapest over a video showing a map of Ukraine without the Crimean Peninsula, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

In late May, the Hungarian government released a video calling for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, including a map showing Crimea outside Ukrainian territory.

"Hungary has to stop the provocations and adhere to the international obligations undertaken within the framework of membership in the UN, the EU and NATO. Playing along with the aggressive policy of Russia does not contribute to the prompt restoration of peace in Europe, which the Hungarian government advocates in public. On behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Charge d'Affaires of Ukraine in Hungary made an official demarche to the Hungarian side," the ministry said in a statement.

The designation of the Crimean Peninsula as territory that does not belong to Ukraine contradicts official Budapest's repeatedly declared stance of support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the statement added.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, Hungary has consistently opposed sanctions on Russian energy carriers and weapons supplies to Ukraine. In March 2022, the Hungarian parliament issued a decree banning arms deliveries to Ukraine from Hungarian territory. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto explained that Budapest was seeking the security of the Zakarpattia region, where ethnic Hungarians live, because supplying arms through its territory would make it a legitimate military target for Russia.

Crimea became a Russian region after a referendum was held there in March 2014 following a coup in Ukraine. Ukraine continues to consider Crimea as its own, but temporarily occupied territory. The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that Crimeans voted democratically, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter, to reunite with Russia. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Crimean issue is "closed."

