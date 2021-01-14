UrduPoint.com
Kiev Says Meeting Of Normandy 4 Political Advisers On Donbas Resulted In No Breakthroughs

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:36 PM

Kiev Says Meeting of Normandy 4 Political Advisers on Donbas Resulted in No Breakthroughs

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that recent negotiations of the political advisers of the Normandy Four leaders on the Donbas crisis settlement did not have the desired outcome

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that recent negotiations of the political advisers of the Normandy Four leaders on the Donbas crisis settlement did not have the desired outcome.

On Tuesday, political advisers of Russian, German, French and Ukrainian leaders met in Berlin. The talks lasted for over six hours. The sides discussed the implementation of the political agreements on the Donbas crisis settlement, which were reached at the historic 2019 Paris summit. The Ukrainian president's office said that the next meeting would be held on January 22.

"There were no breakthroughs, but the atmosphere was slightly better than in previous meetings," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

On December 9, 2019, the Normandy group adopted a joint communique in Paris at their first summit in three years, also reaching an agreement to meet in Berlin in four months to continue efforts toward Donbas peace.

The communique affirmed the Minsk accords as the basis for the crisis settlement, envisioned the separation of forces in three new locations across Donbas, and called for a ceasefire. The Berlin summit was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic leaving some tasks set by the Paris summit unfulfilled.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and its neighboring Luhansk People's Republic after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine and refused to recognize the new central government, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup. According to the United Nations, roughly 13,000 people have been killed during the conflict.

