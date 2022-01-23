Kiev Says Meeting of Normandy Four Advisers Scheduled for January 26 in Paris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) The meeting of policy advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four will take place on January 26 in Paris, Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukrainian adviser, said on Saturday.

German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said earlier that Berlin was seeking to hold a meeting in the Normandy format and was working on organizing the event, but did not give a date. A Sputnik source from the Russian presidential administration said the sides have preliminary agreed to meet in person on Tuesday, January 25, in Paris.

"The position agreed upon is to hold a meeting of political advisers of the Normandy Four on January 26 in Paris," Podolyak told the UNIAN news agency.

Russia will be represented at the talks by Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak,

The Normandy Format talks were established on June 6, 2014, when leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine met on the 70th anniversary of the landing of Allied forces at Normandy during World War II. The group was established to discuss paths to resolve the Donbas conflict in eastern Ukraine.