Kiev Says Minsk Sought To Discredit Opposition Figures By Forcing Them To Leave Belarus

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Kiev Says Minsk Sought to Discredit Opposition Figures by Forcing Them to Leave Belarus

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The Belarusian authorities attempted to discredit opposition politicians Maria Kolesnikova, Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov in the eyes of the country's opposition by forcing them to leave Belarus, Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said on Tuesday.

The Belarusian opposition-led Coordination Council said on Monday that it could not reach Rodnenkov, Kravtsov or Kolesnikova. The Belarusian border service said on Tuesday that Kravtsov and Rodnenko had left the country for Ukraine, while Kolesnikova was detained on the Belarusian side of the border while attempting to cross it.

"They were sought to be discredited by the fact that they allegedly want to leave the territory of Belarus voluntarily and abandon hundreds of thousands, millions of Belarusians, who believed that it was possible to overcome the regime of [President Alexander] Lukashenko," Gerashchenko told a press conference, as broadcast on the Interior Ministry's Facebook account.

The opposition coordination council of Belarus was set up by the opposition members who reject the results of the presidential election held on August 9. State prosecutors launched proceedings against the council, suggesting that it could harm the country's security. The council says its goals and methods of work comply with the country's constitution.

