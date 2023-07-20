Open Menu

Kiev Says Navigation In Northeast Of Black Sea Banned As Dangerous From July 20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Kiev Says Navigation in Northeast of Black Sea Banned as Dangerous From July 20

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Navigation in the areas of the northeastern part of the Black Sea and the Kerch-Yenikale Strait is prohibited as dangerous since Thursday, the relevant navigation information has already been made public, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has announced.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that Kiev can consider ships sailing in the Black Sea in the direction of the seaports of Russia as carrying military cargo with "corresponding risks" starting July 21.

"Navigation in the areas of the northeastern part of the Black Sea and the Kerch-Yenikale Strait of Ukraine is prohibited as dangerous, from 05:00 (local time, 03:00 GMT) on July 20, 2023. The relevant navigation information for sailors has already been made public," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

