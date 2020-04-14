UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 12:30 AM

Kiev Says No Risks of Chernobyl Wildfires Spreading to Nuclear Waste Storage Site

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Anton Herashchenko said on Monday that there was no danger of the wildfires, raging in the exclusion zone around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant, spreading to the nuclear waste storage.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian official overseeing the restricted zone, Yaroslav Emelianenko, said that the fire had reached Pripyat and was two kilometers (1.2 miles) away from the Podlesny nuclear waste storage site, where the most radioactive waste from the entire Chernobyl zone and the nuclear power plant is kept.

According to Herashchenko, the waste storage site "is now completely safe, any fires are excluded.

"The Podlesny storage facility is also protected from wildfires ... The surrounding trees were cut down to avoid the risks of fire. The distance to the green zones is more than 100 meters. The fire that was spreading towards the Podlesny nuclear waste storage site was extinguished at far-off approaches in the morning," the official said.

On April 4, the forest fire began near the infamous nuclear disaster site and the State Emergency Service mobilized early the next day. By April 7, the fires covered 86 acres of territory. Police said they have apprehended the suspected arsonist and have launched a criminal case.

