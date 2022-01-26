Kiev Says No Specific Agenda for Normandy Four Political Advisers Meeting Established

There is no specific agenda for a meeting of the Normandy Four political advisers, Kiev intends to discuss humanitarian issues in Donbas, Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president's office, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) There is no specific agenda for a meeting of the Normandy Four political advisers, Kiev intends to discuss humanitarian issues in Donbas, Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president's office, said on Wednesday.

The meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four will take place in Paris on Wednesday.

"At the moment, there is no specific agenda for today's meeting. I can say what the Ukrainian delegation plans to talk about. We will talk about the resumption of the full ceasefire, which, unfortunately, works with serious violations. We will talk about humanitarian issues, about opening checkpoints and future work of the Normandy format," Yermak wrote on Facebook.