Kiev Says Normandy Four Foreign Ministers To Hold Talks Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 04:28 PM

The Normandy Four (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine) will continue the dialogue on the Donbas crisis settlement, with foreign ministers expected to hold talks soon, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday

"We will continue the Normandy-format dialogue at the ministerial level.

Soon, new talks will be held, during which we will discuss decisions that can bring peace to Donbas," Kuleba said at a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

Earlier in the day, Kuleba arrived in Berlin, as part of a Ukrainian delegation, with an aim to discuss the Donbas crisis, Ukraine's integration into the European Union and Kiev's possible participation in NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partner program.

