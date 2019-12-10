UrduPoint.com
Kiev Says Normandy Four Summit to Resume After Putin-Zelenskyy Talks

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Quadrilateral talks among the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France on the conflict in Donbas have been paused and will resume after the Ukrainian and Russian presidents finish their bilateral meeting, the press office of the Ukrainian Presidency said in a statement on Monday.

The Normandy Four summit began at 5:20 p.m. local time (16:20 GMT) in the French capital Paris and had lasted for more than two hours before being put on hold.

"Talks of Normandy Four leaders have been interrupted for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a bilateral meeting.

The meeting between the two heads of states has now begun. The quadrilateral talks will resume after it," the press office said on Facebook.

ThÑƒÑÑƒ is the first face-to-face talks between Putin and Zelenskyy. While the protocol allocates this meeting about 45 minutes, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said the presidents are not going to be put under the time limit.

