Kiev Says OSCE Chief To Begin 3-Day Working Visit To Ukraine On Sunday
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 10:43 PM
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Edi Rama, the OSCE chairperson-in-office, will pay a working visit to Ukraine from Sunday to Tuesday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's press service said in a statement on Friday.
Rama is the Albanian prime minister who also holds the foreign affairs portfolio.
"From January 19 to 21, OSCE chairperson-in-office, prime minister and foreign minister of Albania, Edi Rama will pay a working visit to Ukraine," the statement said.
According to the press service, on Monday, Rama is expected to hold a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko.