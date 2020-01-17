UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Says OSCE Chief To Begin 3-Day Working Visit To Ukraine On Sunday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 10:43 PM

Kiev Says OSCE Chief to Begin 3-Day Working Visit to Ukraine on Sunday

Edi Rama, the OSCE chairperson-in-office, will pay a working visit to Ukraine from Sunday to Tuesday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's press service said in a statement on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Edi Rama, the OSCE chairperson-in-office, will pay a working visit to Ukraine from Sunday to Tuesday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's press service said in a statement on Friday.

Rama is the Albanian prime minister who also holds the foreign affairs portfolio.

"From January 19 to 21, OSCE chairperson-in-office, prime minister and foreign minister of Albania, Edi Rama will pay a working visit to Ukraine," the statement said.

According to the press service, on Monday, Rama is expected to hold a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Visit Albania Albanian January Sunday From

Recent Stories

DHS Chief Vows US Will Deter New Caravan of Migran ..

2 minutes ago

US Pledges 'Every Bit' of Assistance to Ukraine Af ..

2 minutes ago

P&SHD stops salaries of 1525 ghost employees

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Airline Says Bodies of Iran Plane Crash ..

2 minutes ago

Netanyahu 'More Optimistic' About Resolving Issach ..

7 minutes ago

Widows of police officials issued aid

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.