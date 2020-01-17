Kiev Says OSCE Chief to Begin 3-Day Working Visit to Ukraine on Sunday

Edi Rama, the OSCE chairperson-in-office, will pay a working visit to Ukraine from Sunday to Tuesday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's press service said in a statement on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Edi Rama, the OSCE chairperson-in-office, will pay a working visit to Ukraine from Sunday to Tuesday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's press service said in a statement on Friday.

Rama is the Albanian prime minister who also holds the foreign affairs portfolio.

"From January 19 to 21, OSCE chairperson-in-office, prime minister and foreign minister of Albania, Edi Rama will pay a working visit to Ukraine," the statement said.

According to the press service, on Monday, Rama is expected to hold a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko.