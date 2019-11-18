UrduPoint.com
Kiev Says Peacekeeping Operation in Donbas Could Be Alternative to Minsk Accords

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said in an interview with the RBC Ukraine news agency released on Monday that a peacekeeping operation in Donbas could be an alternative to the Minsk peace accords even though the conflict settlement framework, agreed in Belarusian capital and endorsed by the United Nations, does not envisage this option

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said in an interview with the RBC Ukraine news agency released on Monday that a peacekeeping operation in Donbas could be an alternative to the Minsk peace accords even though the conflict settlement framework, agreed in Belarusian capital and endorsed by the United Nations, does not envisage this option.

"We have a folder with an option number two in case the option number one doesn't work. It says that if the Minsk process is not implemented, a different course of action is needed. I have repeatedly said that this could be a peacekeeping operation. The Minsk process does not provide for it at all," Prystaiko said.

According to the minister, he has said nothing that could be interpreted as an "anti-Minsk" statement since "leaders have long been discussing the possibility of changes that will provide for a peacekeeping mission.

"

Ukraine, he went on, also has a third option if no peacekeeping mission is agreed upon.

The conflict in Donbas started in 2014, when Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.

The previous Ukrainian leadership actively asked for a peacekeeping mission to be deployed to Donbas. Moscow, which is one of guarantor nations of the Minsk accords, has noted that any such mission must be subject to approval by both conflicting sides � Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics. Russia also believes that the Minsk agreements have no alternative.

