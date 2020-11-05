Kiev Says Planning to Further Develop Partnership With US Regardless of Election Outcomes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Ukraine intends to further develop a strategic partnership with the United States regardless of the results of the US presidential election, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, US citizens cast their votes in the presidential election, with the ballots count still ongoing in some states.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden so far has secured 264 electoral votes out of 270 required to win the election, while incumbent President Donald Trump has just 214, Fox news reported based on official results.

"Whatever choice the US people make, we will successfully further develop the strategic partnership between the United States and Ukraine," Kuleba said at a briefing.

According to the minister, Washington's support for Ukraine is not based on particular individuals but it is systemic support that the country receives from the two main parties.