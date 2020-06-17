Kiev Says Possible to Establish Truth in Iran Plane Crash Without Black Boxes

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevheniy Yenin said on Wednesday that it was possible to establish the truth in the crash of a Kiev-bound plane near Tehran without black boxes in case Iran refuses to hand them over

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevheniy Yenin said on Wednesday that it was possible to establish the truth in the crash of a Kiev-bound plane near Tehran without black boxes in case Iran refuses to hand them over.

Last week, Iran told the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) that its investigators had asked France to read black boxes from the downed Ukrainian jetliner in the presence of representatives of the involved countries and the ICAO.

"We should be open about the fact that there is more to that than just black boxes. There is satellite data that confirms the fact that Boeing was downed by two missiles because they were found, they have a unique structure with two clearly distinguishable alloys. There should also be audio and video footage from the missile systems.

There is nothing tragic about the lack of black boxes, and it does not mean that there are no other means to establish the truth," Yenin said in an interview with the RBC-Ukraine news agency.

According to the official, the Iranian side is not taking any concrete steps in investigating the crash. He added that if the process came to a standstill, the Ukrainian side would be forced to use other mechanisms, including turning to the ICAO Council or the UN court.

The Ukraine International Airlines' flight to Kiev with 176 people aboard crashed on January 8 shortly after taking off in Tehran. No one survived. Iran initially blamed the crash on a technical failure but eventually admitted to having shot the jet down by mistake.