UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Says Possible To Establish Truth In Iran Plane Crash Without Black Boxes

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 06:03 PM

Kiev Says Possible to Establish Truth in Iran Plane Crash Without Black Boxes

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevheniy Yenin said on Wednesday that it was possible to establish the truth in the crash of a Kiev-bound plane near Tehran without black boxes in case Iran refuses to hand them over

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevheniy Yenin said on Wednesday that it was possible to establish the truth in the crash of a Kiev-bound plane near Tehran without black boxes in case Iran refuses to hand them over.

Last week, Iran told the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) that its investigators had asked France to read black boxes from the downed Ukrainian jetliner in the presence of representatives of the involved countries and the ICAO.

"We should be open about the fact that there is more to that than just black boxes. There is satellite data that confirms the fact that Boeing was downed by two missiles because they were found, they have a unique structure with two clearly distinguishable alloys. There should also be audio and video footage from the missile systems.

There is nothing tragic about the lack of black boxes, and it does not mean that there are no other means to establish the truth," Yenin said in an interview with the RBC-Ukraine news agency.

According to the official, the Iranian side is not taking any concrete steps in investigating the crash. He added that if the process came to a standstill, the Ukrainian side would be forced to use other mechanisms, including turning to the ICAO Council or the UN court.

The Ukraine International Airlines' flight to Kiev with 176 people aboard crashed on January 8 shortly after taking off in Tehran. No one survived. Iran initially blamed the crash on a technical failure but eventually admitted to having shot the jet down by mistake.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Iran France Tehran Kiev January From Court

Recent Stories

ADDA, Intel to support digital transformation effo ..

6 minutes ago

ENOC Group records 12 million cashless transaction ..

36 minutes ago

Fifth Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable convenes virtually ..

51 minutes ago

Sindh presents Rs1.241 trillion deficit budget wit ..

3 minutes ago

Number of French Engaged in Employment Support Pla ..

3 minutes ago

President Al-Khidmat Foundation expresses grief ov ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.