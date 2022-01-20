Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting of Political Advisers Underway

A meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Format countries - Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France - is in preparation, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) A meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Format countries - Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France - is in preparation, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said on Wednesday. The meeting is expected to take place before the end of January.

"A meeting of political advisers of the 'Normandy format' is being prepared, and I think that it will take place before the end of this month," Yermak said after the meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as quoted by the LB.

Yermak added that he talks to US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan almost weekly, and there is a constant dialogue at the level of the Foreign Minister and the Secretary of State.

The Normandy Format talks were established on June 6, 2014, when leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine met on the 70th anniversary of the landing of Allied forces at Normandy during World War II. The group was established to discuss paths to resolve the Donbas war in eastern Ukraine. The group's last summit was held in Paris on December 9, 2019.