UrduPoint.com

Kiev Says Preparations For Normandy Format Meeting Of Political Advisers Underway

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting of Political Advisers Underway

A meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Format countries - Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France - is in preparation, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) A meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Format countries - Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France - is in preparation, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said on Wednesday. The meeting is expected to take place before the end of January.

"A meeting of political advisers of the 'Normandy format' is being prepared, and I think that it will take place before the end of this month," Yermak said after the meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as quoted by the LB.

ua news portal.

Yermak added that he talks to US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan almost weekly, and there is a constant dialogue at the level of the Foreign Minister and the Secretary of State.

The Normandy Format talks were established on June 6, 2014, when leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine met on the 70th anniversary of the landing of Allied forces at Normandy during World War II. The group was established to discuss paths to resolve the Donbas war in eastern Ukraine. The group's last summit was held in Paris on December 9, 2019.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Germany Paris January June December 2019 World War

Recent Stories

US Trade Commission Warns Marketers of Products Ma ..

US Trade Commission Warns Marketers of Products Making Baseless Claims About COV ..

23 minutes ago
 PCJCCI conducts Furniture Industry Promotion Confe ..

PCJCCI conducts Furniture Industry Promotion Conference

23 minutes ago
 Top EU Diplomat Invites Blinken to Partake in Disc ..

Top EU Diplomat Invites Blinken to Partake in Discussions on Russia, Ukraine on ..

24 minutes ago
 Italy, Greece, Albania Dismantle Crime Ring Smuggl ..

Italy, Greece, Albania Dismantle Crime Ring Smuggling Migrants to Europe - Europ ..

45 minutes ago
 Investors urged to focus on Pakistan's constructio ..

Investors urged to focus on Pakistan's construction sector

45 minutes ago
 Laid-back Osaka takes inspiration from Kyrgios at ..

Laid-back Osaka takes inspiration from Kyrgios at Australian Open

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.