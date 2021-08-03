UrduPoint.com

Kiev Says Providing Husband Of Belarusian Sprinter Timanovskaya With Necessary Support

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 11:00 PM

Kiev Says Providing Husband of Belarusian Sprinter Timanovskaya With Necessary Support

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Ukraine is providing Arseniy Zdanevich, the husband of Belarusian sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya - who defied the order of her Olympics team to leave Tokyo early - with all necessary support during his stay in the country, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Zdanevich confirmed that he left for Ukraine as his family has friends there who can help him until he reunites with his wife.

"[The Ukrainian] Foreign Ministry is in touch with Arseniy Zdanevich, the husband of Belarusian sprinter Tsimanovskaya. We're ready to provide necessary help during his stay in Ukraine and make him feel safe despite shocking news. I wish him and his wife to successfully overcome these hard times," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

The scandal around Timanovskaya erupted last week. The athlete was supposed to take part in the women's 100m and 200m sprints at Tokyo Olympics. However, her coaches decided to involve her in the 4 x 400m relay as well after two Belarusian athletes were found to be ineligible to compete due to insufficient drug testing.

The sprinter criticized the decision on social media, as she was not ready to take part in this competition.

Afterward, the National Olympic Committee of Belarus said that the coaching staff of the Belarusian athletics team decided to send the sprinter home due to her emotional state. Timanovskaya said the Belarusian authorities "forcibly" tried to make her return home, adding that she will seek asylum in Europe.

On Monday, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said that Timanovskaya was granted a Polish humanitarian visa. Later, Anatoly Kotov, a member of Belarus' opposition National Anti-Crisis Management movement and a former secretary of the Belarusian National Olympic Committee, told Sputnik that the sprinter is likely to arrive in Warsaw on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Scandal Ukraine Europe Social Media Twitter Wife Tokyo Warsaw Belarus Visa Women Olympics Family All Opposition

Recent Stories

China's digital economy worth nearly $5.4T in 2020 ..

China's digital economy worth nearly $5.4T in 2020

5 minutes ago
 Timeline: Nicaragua's authoritarian slide

Timeline: Nicaragua's authoritarian slide

5 minutes ago
 UN 'Glad to See' Belarus Activist Shishov's Death ..

UN 'Glad to See' Belarus Activist Shishov's Death Being Investigated - Spokesper ..

5 minutes ago
 US Coast Guard Plans Offensive Cyber Attacks to Pr ..

US Coast Guard Plans Offensive Cyber Attacks to Protect Maritime Assets From Hac ..

5 minutes ago
 Vaccination , Compliance to SOPs critically needed ..

Vaccination , Compliance to SOPs critically needed to control Covid : Expert

5 minutes ago
 Launching ceremony of Type-054 Class Frigate held ..

Launching ceremony of Type-054 Class Frigate held in Shanghai

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.