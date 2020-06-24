UrduPoint.com
Kiev Says Received Shipment Of Javelin Missiles From US - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 03:22 PM

Kiev Says Received Shipment of Javelin Missiles From US - Defense Ministry

Ukraine has received the $27 million-worth of FGM-148E missiles for Javelin anti-tank missile systems as well as auxiliary equipment from the United States, the country's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Ukraine has received the $27 million-worth of FGM-148E missiles for Javelin anti-tank missile systems as well as auxiliary equipment from the United States, the country's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

In 2019, Kiev and Washington signed a deal for an additional round of 10 US launch units and 150 missiles.

"On June 16, as part of a pilot project under the US Government's 'International Military Sales' program, Ukraine received the first consignment of cargo under the contract signed in December 2019, namely missiles for Javelin anti-tank missile systems and auxiliary equipment totalling more than $27 million.

FGM-148E missiles which are one of the latest modifications of Javelin system's anti-tank missiles were delivered for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the other military equipment will be delivered in 2021-2022.

The United States approved the sale of the first batch of 37 Javelins and 210 missiles for $47 million in March 2018.

