Kiev Says Received US' Assurances Of Readiness To Help With Energy Supplies

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2022 | 01:00 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) US Charge d'Affaires Kristina Kvien told Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko during a Tuesday meeting that Washington would help Kiev with securing stable energy supplies, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said.

"Kvien assured (us) that the United States of America was ready to assist Ukraine in securing the stability of energy supplies, in particular for nuclear energy, and strengthening Ukraine's energy security," the ministry said in a statement.

The sides also discussed the issues related to Ukraine passing through the winter season, with Galushchenko saying that Russia blocked the delivery of coal to the country via railroad, according to the ministry.

In late October, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities, Andriy Gerus, said that Russia would stop supplying thermal coal for Ukrainian thermal power plants from November 1. At the same time, he clarified that the decision did not apply to coking coal, but only to coal used for energy needs. This was confirmed by the Russian Economic Development Ministry, which told Sputnik that it was due to growing domestic demand.

