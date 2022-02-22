(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko claimed that Russia's decision to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) violated Ukraine's sovereignty.

"We condemn Russia's decision to recognize so-called DPR & LPR.

It's a blatant violation of Ukraine's sovereignty & territorial integrity. Moscow's next moves depend greatly on global reactions. We insist on application against Russia of harsh sanctions to avoid further escalation," Nikolenko wrote on Twitter.

He also said in a statement on Facebook that Ukraine is currently using the entire diplomatic arsenal to prevent an armed conflict.