UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Says Statements About Ukrainian Army's Offensive In Donbas 'Winding Up Situation'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:25 PM

Kiev Says Statements About Ukrainian Army's Offensive in Donbas 'Winding Up Situation'

The statements about Kiev's offensive in Donbas are "winding up the situation", Ukraine is following a political and diplomatic path, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The statements about Kiev's offensive in Donbas are "winding up the situation", Ukraine is following a political and diplomatic path, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, said.

In late March, Ukrainian military said that four servicemen had been killed and two wounded during shelling near the village of Shumy in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would soon discuss the situation with other leaders of the Normandy Four (Germany, Russia and France). Kiev said the situation in Donbas was deteriorating. The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic also reported an increase in the number of attacks from the Ukrainian security forces.

The head of the republic Denis Pushilin did not rule out the possibility of a full-scale attack by Kiev on Donbas, noting that "Ukraine has everything ready for this."

"They are also winding up the situation in the occupied territories, they say, Ukraine will go on the offensive. They are trying to mobilize the 'fighting spirit' in the trenches this way. Although in reality we are moving the political and diplomatic path to liberate our people and our territories," Reznikov said in an interview with texty.org.ua published on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Ukraine Russia France Germany Donetsk Kiev March From

Recent Stories

Lahore police registered 1195 FIRs over SOPs viola ..

29 seconds ago

Stocks hesitate but London boosted by Toshiba news ..

31 seconds ago

EU Drug Regulator Says AstraZeneca Proven to Be 'H ..

35 seconds ago

Germany's Bavaria plans to buy Sputnik vaccine

10 minutes ago

Indian troops launch massive CASOs in IIOJK

10 minutes ago

EMA Advises Listing Blood Clots as 'Very Rare' Sid ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.