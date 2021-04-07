(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The statements about Kiev's offensive in Donbas are "winding up the situation", Ukraine is following a political and diplomatic path, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, said.

In late March, Ukrainian military said that four servicemen had been killed and two wounded during shelling near the village of Shumy in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would soon discuss the situation with other leaders of the Normandy Four (Germany, Russia and France). Kiev said the situation in Donbas was deteriorating. The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic also reported an increase in the number of attacks from the Ukrainian security forces.

The head of the republic Denis Pushilin did not rule out the possibility of a full-scale attack by Kiev on Donbas, noting that "Ukraine has everything ready for this."

"They are also winding up the situation in the occupied territories, they say, Ukraine will go on the offensive. They are trying to mobilize the 'fighting spirit' in the trenches this way. Although in reality we are moving the political and diplomatic path to liberate our people and our territories," Reznikov said in an interview with texty.org.ua published on Wednesday.