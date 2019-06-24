UrduPoint.com
Kiev Says Submitted 226 Changes To Resolution On Russian Delegation's Return To PACE

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 11:30 PM

Kiev Says Submitted 226 Changes to Resolution on Russian Delegation's Return to PACE

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has submitted as many as 226 changes to the resolution paving the return of the Russian delegation to the parliamentary arm of the Council of Europe, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE Georgii Logvynskyi said on Monday.

In general, about 30-40 changes are normally submitted to any document.

"With the support of the [Ukrainian] delegation and a group of human rights activists, we have decided to review Russia's resolution [on the return of its delegation to PACE] in detail and filed 226 amendments," Logvynskyi wrote on Facebook.

Later on Monday, PACE members will vote on a draft resolution, dubbed "Strengthening the decision-making process of the Parliamentary Assembly concerning credentials and voting.

" It says that members of the assembly have the right to vote and its bodies cannot be suspended or withdrawn. Should the resolution be passed, it will pave the way for Russia to rejoin PACE.

Moscow was barred from voting within PACE after Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. The Russian delegation to PACE has not been renewing its credentials since 2016, and Moscow suspended its annual contributions to the Council of Europe in 2017.

In April, PACE adopted a resolution, urging Russia to form a delegation and pay a contribution to the Council of Europe. Back then, the speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matviyenko welcomed the resolution but stressed that Russia would return to the assembly only if the organization introduced equal conditions for all delegations.

