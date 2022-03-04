UrduPoint.com

Kiev Says Talks With Russia Focused On Non-Deployment Of Certain Types Of Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Kiev Says Talks With Russia Focused on Non-Deployment of Certain Types of Weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The main issue during the second round of the Russian-Ukrainian talks was the non-deployment of certain types of weapons, and not Ukraine's denazification, Oleksiy Arestovich, adviser to the head of Ukraine's presidential office, said on Friday.

"They have already stopped talking about denazification, now the main thing is the non-deployment of certain types of offensive weapons in Ukraine," Arestovich said, as quoted by the Strana.ua online newspaper.

Related Topics

Ukraine

Recent Stories

Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 peopl ..

Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 people martyred, 50 others injured

1 hour ago
 Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: ..

Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: PCB

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in fi ..

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in first day of first Test

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>