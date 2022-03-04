Kiev Says Talks With Russia Focused on Non-Deployment of Certain Types of Weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The main issue during the second round of the Russian-Ukrainian talks was the non-deployment of certain types of weapons, and not Ukraine's denazification, Oleksiy Arestovich, adviser to the head of Ukraine's presidential office, said on Friday.

"They have already stopped talking about denazification, now the main thing is the non-deployment of certain types of offensive weapons in Ukraine," Arestovich said, as quoted by the Strana.ua online newspaper.