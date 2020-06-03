Kiev Says Tehran Denied Reports on Refusal to Hand Over Black Boxes From Downed Boeing

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Iran's ambassador in Kiev, Manouchehr Moradi during a meeting with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin denied media reports about Tehran's alleged refusal to hand over to Kiev the flight recorders retrieved from a crashed Ukrainian passenger plane

On May 31, the Iranian ISNA news agency reported that Ukraine was too slow in responding to Iran's offer to give it the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder from the Ukrainian Boeing that crashed in Tehran in January. It added that the devices would be sent to a third country, likely France.

"The ambassador ... noted that the information circulated by some Iranian media about the intentions of the Iranian government to transfer the black boxes for decryption to France, taking into account the 'holdup' of the negotiation process by the Ukrainian side, does not correspond to reality and does not reflect Tehran's official position," the ministry said.

According to the statement, the Iranian diplomat assured the Ukrainian deputy foreign minister that Tehran was ready to cooperate with Ukraine to settle the issues related to the plane crash.

The Ukraine International Airlines' flight to Kiev with 176 people aboard crashed on January 8 shortly after taking off in Tehran. No one survived. Iran initially blamed the crash on a technical failure but eventually admitted to having shot the jet down by mistake.