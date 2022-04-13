UrduPoint.com

Kiev Says Turned Down Steinmeier's Visit To Ukraine In Absence Of Concrete Suggestions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2022 | 07:11 PM

Kiev Says Turned Down Steinmeier's Visit to Ukraine in Absence of Concrete Suggestions

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Kiev had rejected German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's request to visit Ukraine as it expects from Berlin tangible decisions, such as the embargo on Russian oil or military and economic aid, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Ihor Zhovkva said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, German news outlet Bild reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had refused to host Steinmeier in Kiev due to his "close connections" to Russia in recent years. Later, Steinmeier confirmed that he was advised by Polish President Andrzej Duda to take a joint trip to Ukraine with the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, yet Kiev deemed it "undesirable," Steinmeier said.

"All the visits that we have today conclude with a result, every visit must deliver a result. That is why we would very much prefer that high-ranking politicians, if they come to Ukraine, bring a result, such as an embargo on (Russian) oil or (a deal on) heavy weapons... or that Germany, for example, guarantees Ukraine's admission to the EU... grants support for the country's reconstruction," Zhovkva told German broadcaster Welt.

Furthermore, the diplomatic rules entail that in order to visit a country, an invitation by the country's president should be received, he said, adding that in the case of Steinmeier, the invitation has not been extended.

Yet, Kiev would very much welcome a visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to Zhovkva.

At the same time, nations friendly to Ukraine express "the same attitude toward Russia, toward the Russian leadership," as well as regarding anti-Russian sanctions, "making no exception for sanctions in the energy sector, banking sector and for the Russian political establishment," Zhovkva said, noting that such nations offer Kiev "concrete proposals within the scope of military and economic assistance."

Moreover, Ukrainians are aware that the majority of Germans, up to 70% already want to see Ukraine in the European Union, while "the country's leadership is not prepared to endorse an accelerated procedure for admitting Ukraine" to the bloc, Zhovkva said, when asked if Kiev believes that denying Steinmeier a visit could cause resentment among Germans.

Last week, Steinmeier said that now he considers his own assessment of Russia erroneous, including in terms of handling the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline issue, adding that Germany had "failed with the approach of including Russia in a common security architecture."

