Kiev Says US 'Encouraged' Ukraine to Give Up Nuclear Weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The United States was among the Western countries that pushed Ukraine to relinquish the nuclear arsenal left on its territory after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Wednesday.

Ukrainian media reported on Tuesday that a bipartisan draft resolution on Ukraine had been submitted to the US House of Representatives stating that a Ukrainian victory should be considered the restoration of its 1991 borders.

"It takes great courage to openly recognize the mistakes of the past. The House of Representatives' resolution is unequivocal: The United States, unfortunately, along with other Western countries, encouraged Ukraine to give up nuclear and other weapons to ensure security and stability in the region under safeguards," Podolyak said on Twitter, adding that it "was a wrong policy that was misinterpreted by the aggressor and led to a major war in Europe.

Ukraine was one of the four countries where the Soviet nuclear arsenal was stored, along with Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. In December 1994, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States signed treaties with Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine, giving them security guarantees in exchange for yielding the Soviet nuclear weapons in their territory to Russia, the Soviet Union's official successor state.

Since 2014, Ukraine has multiple times raised the issue of rejecting its non-nuclear status, accusing Russia of violating the provisions of the Budapest Memorandum. Russia has consistently rejected the allegation.

On Tuesday, Podolyak said that Ukraine "legally has the right" to destroy anything it wants in Crimea and the regions in its former east that became part of Russia last year through referendums.