MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry will summon the Hungarian ambassador to Kiev in response to the recent "disparaging" statements by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban about Ukraine, the ministry's spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian media reported that Orban had called Ukraine a "no man's land" and compared the country with Afghanistan during a conversation with Hungarian journalists.

"Another disparaging statement by Viktor Orban about Ukraine .

.. The Hungarian ambassador will be summoned to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry for a frank conversation," the spokesman wrote on social media.

Nikolenko also said that Budapest continued to deliberately damage relations between the two countries, leaving little room for a further dialogue.

The spokesman added that Kiev reserved the right to resort to other measures of response, though without specifying which ones exactly.