Kiev Seeks Joint Investigation of Missile Incident in Poland, Demands Access to Crash Site

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Kiev wants to hold a joint investigation of the missile incident in Poland, and requires to receive access to the crash site, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said on Wednesday.

"We advocate for a joint examination of the incident with the missile's landing in Poland. We are ready to hand over evidence of the Russian trace that we have. We are expecting information from our partners, based on which a conclusion was made that it's a Ukraine's air defense missile," Danilov said in a tweet, adding that Ukraine also requests immediate access to the site of the explosion.

On Tuesday, media reported that two missiles had fallen on Polish territory in an area bordering Ukraine, leaving two people dead. Several media and Polish officials said on Wednesday that there was only missile. The Polish authorities said the missile was Russian-made but not necessarily fired by Russia. NATO countries held an emergency meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia on Wednesday, after which US President Joe Biden told reporters that the missile was unlikely to have been fired from Russia. Polish President Andrzej Duda said the missile was highly likely by Ukraine's air defense systems.