Kiev Seeks to Disguise 'Dirty Bomb' Detonation as Explosion of Russian Ammunition - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Kiev plans to disguise the detonation of its "dirty bomb" as an abnormal triggering of a Russian nuclear weapon, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.

"According to the plans of the Kiev regime, the explosion of such a munition can be disguised as an abnormal triggering of a Russian low-yield nuclear munition, in which highly enriched uranium is used as a charge. The presence of radioactive isotopes in the air will subsequently be recorded by the sensors of the international monitoring system installed in Europe, with subsequent accusation of Russia in the use of tactical nuclear weapons," Kirillov told reporters.

Ukraine has a stock of radioactive substances, including at the spent nuclear fuel storage facilities at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, that can be used for its "dirty bomb," the official added.