Kiev Seeks to Establish Center for Countering Hybrid Threats as NATO Partner - Official

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Ukraine aims to create a center of excellence for countering hybrid threats within NATO as the alliance's Enhanced Opportunities Partner (EOP), Olha Stefanishyna, the deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, said on Tuesday.

"One of the elements that we want to bring to the EOP is Ukraine's unique experience in combating hybrid threats, information, military and cyberthreats. And as part of our participation in the EOP, we want to create a center of excellence for countering hybrid threats, which will be our significant contribution to the NATO collective security system," Stefanishyna said in an interview with the RBC-Ukraine news agency.

Ukraine has been trying to join NATO since canceling its non-aligned status in 2014. It changed the constitution last year to enshrine its NATO membership aspirations. The move was met with criticism in Russia, which has repeatedly commented negatively on the alliance's buildup in eastern Europe.

In June, Ukraine acquired the status of a NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner. The country's new status does not imply its membership in the alliance. The military bloc continues to support Kiev's aspirations of becoming a full member.