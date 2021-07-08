Kiev Seeks to Slap Sanctions on Senior Belarus Officials Over Alleged Electoral Fraud

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The Ukrainian cabinet has prepared a list including senior Belarusian officials against whom the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) should introduce sanctions over their role in the alleged rigging of the presidential election in Belarus in August, the relevant decree published by the government said on Thursday.

The decree was approved during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the government said.

"[We order] to approve and submit within a month for consideration by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine proposals to apply personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) to individuals of the Republic of Belarus for a period of three years, in accordance with the list," the decree read.

The list contains the Names of 52 Belarusians, including Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov, Central Election Commission Chairperson Lidia Yermoshina, President Alexander Lukashenko's son and adviser, Viktor, and other senior officials.