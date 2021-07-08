UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Seeks To Slap Sanctions On Senior Belarus Officials Over Alleged Electoral Fraud

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:40 PM

Kiev Seeks to Slap Sanctions on Senior Belarus Officials Over Alleged Electoral Fraud

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The Ukrainian cabinet has prepared a list including senior Belarusian officials against whom the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) should introduce sanctions over their role in the alleged rigging of the presidential election in Belarus in August, the relevant decree published by the government said on Thursday.

The decree was approved during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the government said.

"[We order] to approve and submit within a month for consideration by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine proposals to apply personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) to individuals of the Republic of Belarus for a period of three years, in accordance with the list," the decree read.

The list contains the Names of 52 Belarusians, including Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov, Central Election Commission Chairperson Lidia Yermoshina, President Alexander Lukashenko's son and adviser, Viktor, and other senior officials.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Interior Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Belarus August Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Free eye camp inaugurated at Al-Khidmat Anwar Nazi ..

29 minutes ago

ECOSOC chief Munir Akram expresses 'deepest condol ..

29 minutes ago

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Saturday ..

29 minutes ago

Incumbent provincial regime believes on equal deve ..

29 minutes ago

Warriors, Bazigar, Eagles, Zorawar, Tigers, Saints ..

32 minutes ago

Islamabad police sign MoU with KIPS College

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.