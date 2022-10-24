UrduPoint.com

Kiev Seeks To Use 'Dirty Bomb,' Accuse Russia Of Provocation - Russian Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry has information about Kiev's plans to use a "dirty bomb" and blame Moscow for this, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has information that the Kiev regime is planning a provocation related to the detonation of the so-called 'dirty bomb,' or low-yield nuclear weapon. The purpose of the provocation is to accuse Russia of using weapons of mass destruction in the Ukrainian theater of operations and thereby launch a powerful anti-Russian campaign in the world aimed at undermining confidence in Moscow," Kirillov told reporters.

