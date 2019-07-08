Kiev Sees Diplomacy as Only Solution to Conflict in Eastern Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kiev sees diplomacy as the only solution to a conflict in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Kiev sees diplomacy as the only solution to a conflict in eastern Ukraine , Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday.

"And we really want to stop this war. And we really want to bring back peace to Ukraine. But this can only be done with consolidated weapon, and that is diplomacy," Zelenskyy said at a press conference after a summit with European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker.

The Ukrainian president stressed that Kiev wanted to end the conflict as soon as possible.

"I very much hope that we won't have this war within a year's time," Zelenskyy said.

Two regions in eastern Ukraine have been locked in conflict with Kiev since 2014, when central authorities launched a military operation against the regions that refused to recognize a new government that had recently come to power at the time.

The settlement of the conflict is being discussed in a Normandy Four format that includes Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany. However, earlier in the day, Zelenskyy suggested holding a meeting of the leaders of these four countries as well as the heads of the United States and the United Kingdom.

The Normandy Four have helped negotiate Minsk Agreements. The warring parties signed the accords on a ceasefire in February 2015, however, the situation remained tense.