Kiev Sees No Grounds for Full Diplomatic Rupture With Minsk - Foreign Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Kiev does not see any reasons to fully break off diplomatic relations with Minsk despite recent suspension of contacts, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Friday.

On Thursday, Kuleba said that Kiev had paused all meetings with Minsk, but would resume contacts once it was sure that it would not cause any reputational losses to Ukraine.

"There are no grounds for a diplomatic tie rupture at the moment, so we are definitely not planning to do this," Kuleba said, as streamed by the ministry on its Facebook page.