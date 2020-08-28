UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Sees No Grounds For Full Diplomatic Rupture With Minsk - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 47 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

Kiev Sees No Grounds for Full Diplomatic Rupture With Minsk - Foreign Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Kiev does not see any reasons to fully break off diplomatic relations with Minsk despite recent suspension of contacts, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Friday.

On Thursday, Kuleba said that Kiev had paused all meetings with Minsk, but would resume contacts once it was sure that it would not cause any reputational losses to Ukraine.

"There are no grounds for a diplomatic tie rupture at the moment, so we are definitely not planning to do this," Kuleba said, as streamed by the ministry on its Facebook page.

Related Topics

Ukraine Facebook Minsk Kiev All

Recent Stories

 Former civil approaches SJC against LHC CJ Muham ..

18 minutes ago

Emirati woman are key partners in country&#039;s a ..

48 minutes ago

Pakistan records significant decline in Coronaviru ..

1 hour ago

Urban flooding caused by heavy rain in Karachi kil ..

2 hours ago

Law Minister appeals opposition to support Govt fo ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 28, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.