Kiev Sees No Need Yet To Move Donbas Talks From Minsk - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 02:10 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Kiev does not yet see any need to move the platform for negotiations on Donbas from Minsk, but monitors the situation in Belarus and can make such decision if necessary, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday.

Earlier, the head of Kiev's delegation to the contact group on Donbas and the first president of Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk, said that negotiations on Donbas could be moved to Switzerland, Sweden or Finland.

"Now only Minsk's name remains in this process, because due to the pandemic all meetings are held online. Therefore, no one goes there, there is no physical connection with Minsk, it is more a symbol in this regard. Now there is no such a need to make a decision [on relocation]. But we will certainly follow the development of events in Belarus. If necessary, we are ready to make appropriate decisions," Kuleba told the 1+1 broadcaster.

