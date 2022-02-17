Kiev Sees No Reason for Direct Negotiations With Donetsk, Luhansk - Zelenskyy

Kiev will not hold direct negotiations with Donetsk and Luhansk as it sees it as pointless, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Kiev will not hold direct negotiations with Donetsk and Luhansk as it sees it as pointless, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.

"No, we will not go (for direct negotiations). It's pointless. They just don't decide anything. Why waste time on this? They can shoot, and strike a kindergarten, a school...

That's what they can decide," Zelenskyy told the RBC-Ukraine new agency, noting that Donetsk and Luhansk cannot make political decisions.

He further criticized the work of the Minsk groups, claiming that it is clear who the self-proclaimed republics consult with.

"They can say 'yes' and then 'no.' They are probably asking for permission. But they are de facto and de jure not a subject. I am the president of Ukraine, why should I sit down with militants at a negotiating table," he added.