Kiev Sees No Reason To Talk About Russia's Plans To Pnvade Ukraine - NSDC Secretary

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2022 | 11:20 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Kiev sees no reason to talk about plans for a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the movement of troops near the border has been observed for a long time, Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Monday.

"Today we do not see any grounds for asserting today about a full-scale attack on our country. It is impossible to do this even physically. Is there any movement of the Russian armed forces on the territory of Russia today? It could surprise our foreign partners that they eventually saw that there were troops there, that they were moving. This situation has been like this for a long time... since 2014," Danilov said at a briefing.

