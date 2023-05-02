UrduPoint.com

Kiev Seizes About $3Mln From Company Allegedly Owned By Russian Businessman - SBI

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 06:26 PM

A Ukrainian court has seized about $3 million from an enterprise allegedly owned by Russian businessman Mikhail Voevodin, and transferred the funds to the Ukrainian Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) of Ukraine said on Tuesday

"The court seized and handed over to the National Agency of Ukraine for finding, tracing and management of assets derived from corruption and other crimes (ARMA) about $3 million (belonging to) an enterprise owned by sanctioned Russian citizen Mikhail Voevodin," the SBI said in a statement.

The statement added that this money was kept in a bank allegedly controlled by the president of Russian football club CSKA, Yevgeny Giner.

"In the course of the pre-trial investigation, the Bureau also checks information on the legality of obtaining and using financial preferences in the amount of more than 1.

6 billion hryvnias ($43.6 million) by a banking institution, the beneficial owner of which was a citizen of the Russian Federation," the statement noted.

The SBI said that after receiving refinancing, the bank carried out financial transactions worth millions of dollars with enterprises "affiliated with Russian businessmen."

"The amount of funds received is more than 50% of the assets of the bank and 5.5 times more than the size of the authorized capital," the statement read.

In October, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine imposed sanctions on Giner and Voevodin for a period of 10 years.

