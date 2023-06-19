Kiev Sends Irradiated Fuel From Rivne NPP for Reprocessing - Russian Foreign Intelligence

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Moscow has information that Kiev has decided to send a batch of irradiated fuel from the Rivne nuclear power plant (NPP) for reprocessing, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin said on Monday.

"Information (has been) received by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service about the decision of the Ukrainian State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate to send for reprocessing from the Rivne nuclear power plant a batch of irradiated fuel, which contains a large amount of highly radioactive materials," Naryshkin said.

Kiev has transferred the fuel under the pretext of its disposal in two shipping containers to the site of the centralized storage facility for spent nuclear fuel in the city of Chornobyl, Naryshkin added.

He also noted that Kiev had not notified the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of the transfer of the spent nuclear fuel from the Rivne NPP in violation of the safeguards agreement.