Kiev Sent Special Reporters To Cover Foiled ZNPP Capture On September 1 - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2022 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) Kiev employed specifically chosen "media representatives" from Ukraine, the United States and the United Kingdom, who were supposed to cover the attempted capture of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) on September 1 upon the arrival of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"While the Kiev regime and its Western sponsors were preparing for the operation to seize the ZNPP on September 1, specially chosen and trained 'media representatives' from Ukraine, the US and the UK had to ensure international coverage of the plant's capture in the presence of the IAEA," the ministry said in a statement.

This attempted provocation ran counter to the mission scenario agreed by the IAEA and the United Nations, the ministry noted.

However, Kiev's plan was foiled, and Russia did not admit unauthorized journalists who did not receive a special clearance from the Defense Ministry at UN's request.

At the same time, Russia ensured the security of over 60 media representatives from France, the US, China, Denmark, Japan, Turkey and other countries, who were admitted to the facility to cover the situation at the plant at the request of the UN secretariat.

On Thursday morning, these reporters could witness the failed attempt of the Ukrainian forces to take control over the plant and saw intense shelling of the ZNPP and residential areas of the nearby town of Enerhodar.

