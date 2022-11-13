Kiev, Several Ukrainian Regions Switched to Emergency Blackout Mode - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) Kiev and seven regions of Ukraine are being switched to emergency power outage mode due to an increase in the load on the energy system, Ukrainian media report.

Additional emergency blackouts are being introduced in the city of Kiev, the Kiev region, as well as the regions of Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Poltava, and the Ukraine-controlled part of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Ukrainian news agency UNN said on Sunday, citing the country's electricity transmission system operator Ukrenergo.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of Russia's precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure that began on October 10 , leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.

Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday that Kiev needs about $203 million to restore the damaged energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian media reported on Friday citing DTEK, the largest private investor in Ukraine's energy sector, that blackouts could get longer in Ukraine as winter approaches and temperatures drop.