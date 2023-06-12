UrduPoint.com

Kiev Shelling Places Hosting People Evacuated From Kakhovka HPP Zone - Russian Official

Published June 12, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Ukraine is shelling places of accommodation of people evacuated from the flood zone of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP), despite the fact that there is no military there, Sergei Kirienko, the first deputy head of the presidential administration, said on Monday.

"Today, volunteers are involved in helping people caught in the flood after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP by the Ukrainian armed forces ... (Ukrainian troops) are constantly shelling the evacuation sites," Kirienko told reporters, adding that "there is no military ... not a single piece of military equipment."

