Kiev Shifting to Terrorist Attacks Due to Failed Counteroffensive - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The Kiev regime is now focusing on conducting terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure in Russia due to it's failed counteroffensive, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

"Amid an unsuccessful so-called counteroffensive, the Kiev regime, with the support of Western sponsors, has focused on carrying out terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure in cities and towns of the Russian Federation," Shoigu told military officials.

The Russia troops have increased intensity of strikes on Ukraine's military facilities, including the ones behind terrorist attacks on Russia, Shoigu added.