UrduPoint.com

Kiev 'Shocked' By Republican Threats To Halt US Aid - Ukrainian Chief Negotiator

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Kiev 'Shocked' by Republican Threats to Halt US Aid - Ukrainian Chief Negotiator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Davyd Arakhamia, Ukraine's negotiator at now-stalled peace talks with Russia, said that Kiev was "shocked" as the Republicans warned they would cut US aid to Ukraine in the event of an election victory.

On Tuesday, US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pledged that if the Republicans get the majority of seats in the lower chamber of the Congress in the midterm elections, Ukraine will not get a "blank check" for assistance given a looming recession in the United States.

"We were shocked to hear these comments of Mr McCarthy, honestly," Arakhamia told the Financial Times on Wednesday.

Arakhamia noted that he met with McCarthy during a recent visit to Washington and was convinced that the US would continue to support Kiev.

"Just a few weeks ago, our delegation visited the US and had a meeting with Mr McCarthy... We were assured that bipartisan support of Ukraine in its war with Russia will remain a top priority even if they win in the elections," Arakhamia added.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko noted that Kiev counted on "continued bipartisan support" from the US for its role in the conflict.

The US will hold its midterm elections in November, following which a new composition of the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate will be formed. Presidential elections are scheduled for 2024.

Last week, Washington announced another $725 million in military assistance package for Ukraine that includes more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and additional 155mm artillery rounds. On October 12, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said that Washington would provide Ukraine with an integrated air missile defense system to cover the country's most important facilities, calling on the allies to chip in.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire, and warning that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for the Russian forces.

Related Topics

Election Senate Fire Ukraine Moscow Minority Russia Washington Visit Kiev United States Chamber February October November Congress Event From Top Million

Recent Stories

Rupee continues downward trajectory against dollar

Rupee continues downward trajectory against dollar

42 minutes ago
 Imran Khan approaches SC against audio leaks

Imran Khan approaches SC against audio leaks

48 minutes ago
 599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST Colle ..

599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical ..

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: UAE beat Namibia by 7 runs

T20 World Cup 2022: UAE beat Namibia by 7 runs

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General in Jeddah, the Official U.S. ..

1 hour ago
 PM asks provincial govts to play due role to mitig ..

PM asks provincial govts to play due role to mitigate sufferings of flood-affect ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.