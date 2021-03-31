UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Should Be Forced To Cease Provocations In Donbas - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 04:20 PM

Kiev Should Be Forced to Cease Provocations in Donbas - Kremlin

There is a need to put pressure on Kiev to force it to cease attempts to stage provocations in Donbas, since this could have dire consequences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) There is a need to put pressure on Kiev to force it to cease attempts to stage provocations in Donbas, since this could have dire consequences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin said [at talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron] that it is necessary to use all the possible pressure on Kiev to make Kiev reject any potential intention to stage some provocations, which could trigger quite grave consequences," Peskov said.

"We express concerns over the growing tensions, we express concerns that the Ukrainian side can resort to some provocative actions that could result in the beginning of a war. Of course, we would not like to see that," Peskov added.

Related Topics

German Vladimir Putin Kiev Angela Merkel All

Recent Stories

Yousif Mirza wins UAE Time Trial Championships

8 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Talks Between Putin, Macron, Merkel N ..

2 minutes ago

Teenage boy injured in road accident

2 minutes ago

WHO vaccine experts say Chinese jabs show 'safety' ..

2 minutes ago

Boeing, Alaska Airlines finalize order for 737 MAX ..

3 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.