Kiev Should Be Forced to Cease Provocations in Donbas - Kremlin

There is a need to put pressure on Kiev to force it to cease attempts to stage provocations in Donbas, since this could have dire consequences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) There is a need to put pressure on Kiev to force it to cease attempts to stage provocations in Donbas, since this could have dire consequences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin said [at talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron] that it is necessary to use all the possible pressure on Kiev to make Kiev reject any potential intention to stage some provocations, which could trigger quite grave consequences," Peskov said.

"We express concerns over the growing tensions, we express concerns that the Ukrainian side can resort to some provocative actions that could result in the beginning of a war. Of course, we would not like to see that," Peskov added.