Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:19 PM

Kiev Should Conduct Own Probe Into Its Possible Meddling in 2016 US Election - Zelenskyy

Kiev should conduct its own probe into Ukrainian politicians' possible meddling in the 2016 presidential election in the United States, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Kiev should conduct its own probe into Ukrainian politicians' possible meddling in the 2016 presidential election in the United States, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

"I think Ukrainians should investigate this themselves. There is a reason to do it, I believe.

Ukrainians should investigate this themselves, as this is first of all our business, it is important for us to avoid any of our meddling into elections in any country in the future," Zelenskyy said at a press conference, broadcast by Ukrainian television.

The president stressed that he did not know whether such meddling had taken place.

