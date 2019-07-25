UrduPoint.com
Kiev Should Consider Impact Of Seizing Russian Tanker - Source In Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 05:36 PM

Ukraine should consider the consequences that its seizure of a Russian tanker could have for the situation in the Sea of Azov, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

The Ukrainian Security Service said earlier in the day that it had detained NEYMA tanker in Odessa region, claiming that the ship blocked passage of Ukrainian vessels during the Kerch Strait incident in November.

"We would not like to think that this is the first actual step of the new [Ukrainian] authorities after the elections and we would like even less to think that this step was taken in order to 'collect material for exchange,' because as we know such incidents in the Sea of Azov � I mean Nord vessel that was detained based on I don't know what grounds [in March 2018] � led to a rather strong escalation of tensions, including in the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait.

So Ukraine should consider the potential consequences," the source said.

According to the source, this step would not help Kiev in any future exchange of prisoners.

