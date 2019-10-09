Kiev should cooperate with the Netherlands on investigating Ukraine's role in the 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in Donbas, lawmaker Bohdan Yaremenko from the Servant of the People faction said on Wednesday, after the Dutch parliament supported the idea of conducting an additional probe into Kiev's role in the deadly accident

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Kiev should cooperate with the Netherlands on investigating Ukraine's role in the 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in Donbas, lawmaker Bohdan Yaremenko from the Servant of the People faction said on Wednesday, after the Dutch parliament supported the idea of conducting an additional probe into Kiev's role in the deadly accident.

"If Dutch lawmakers want to find the truth, we should help. Ukraine should calmly engage in cooperation, as it has done in all the previous episodes, from the very first minutes of the catastrophe," Yaremenko said in a video address that he posted on Facebook.

According to Yaremenko, an additional probe would help resolve the matter of Kiev's alleged guilt, as "every crisis gives a chance.

He also refuted the suggestion that Kiev could have prevented the crash by closing its airspace.

The Ukrainian parliament's foreign policy committee will discuss the Dutch legislature's decision later on Wednesday, the lawmaker announced.

The Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 crashed on July 17, 2014 in eastern Ukraine while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people aboard, mostly Dutch citizens, Malaysians and Australians, were killed. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's easternmost Donbas region, where the plane crashed, have exchanged blame for the incident.