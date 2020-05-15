UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Should Refrain From Forceful Scenarios Of Donbas Conflict Resolution - Russian Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 01:20 AM

Kiev Should Refrain From Forceful Scenarios of Donbas Conflict Resolution - Russian Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Kiev should refrain from using forceful scenarios to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Boris Gryzlov, Russia's representative in the Trilateral Contact Group to resolve the situation in Ukraine, said on Thursday.

"I hope that a sense of political self-preservation will tell Kiev that it should refrain from trying to implement forceful scenarios. We must firmly follow the path of a peaceful settlement of the Donbas conflict in accordance with the package of measures to implement the Minsk agreements," Gryzlov said after the contact group's meeting.

The Ukrainian delegation is sabotaging the political issues of resolving the Donbas crisis, Gryzlov noted.

"The Russian delegation proposed that Ukraine's obligation to add to the protocol of the Contact Group Ukraine's obligation to integrate the Steinmeier formula into the law on specifics of local self-government in Donbas within one week.

The Ukrainian delegation refused to do this," he said.

The video conference of the contact group was on the verge of collapse due to Kiev's positions, as its representatives refused direct dialogue with representatives of Donetsk and Luhansk, Gryzlov said.

He noted that the situation had been especially aggravated at the meetings of the subgroups due to new composition of Kiev's representatives. In addition, Kiev's representatives have been actively trying recently to "squeeze out" representatives of Donetsk and Luhansk from working groups and the contact group, he added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Minsk Luhansk Donetsk Kiev From

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima sends congratulatory message markin ..

5 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan leads religious leade ..

35 minutes ago

MBRGI’s Healthcare &amp; Disease Control project ..

2 hours ago

Over 17 million people worldwide benefit from MBRG ..

2 hours ago

IoJK, Palestine facing 'similar worsening human ri ..

59 minutes ago

Air Arabia reports AED71 million net profit in Q1

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.