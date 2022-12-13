UrduPoint.com

Kiev Showed No Proof Of Russia Using Iranian Drones - Iranian Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Kiev Showed No Proof of Russia Using Iranian Drones - Iranian Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Kiev failed to provide any evidence that Russia was using Iranian drones in Ukraine at a joint expert meeting, Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani said on Monday.

In November, Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations requested a joint expert meeting with Kiev on the issue of alleged supplies of Iranian drones to Russia to be used for strikes against Ukrainian targets.

Ukraine didn't show any documents that would prove the use of Iranian drones by Russia in the conflict during the meeting of Ukrainian and Iranian experts, the minister said in a statement posted on the government's social media.

Iran and Russia have long been cooperating in the military field, but have never interacted on the issue of drone supply during Russia's special operation in Ukraine, Ashtiani added.

Western countries have repeatedly accused Iran of supplying combat drones to Russia for the latter's special military operation in Ukraine.

No concrete evidence has been presented yet, with both Moscow and Tehran denying the allegations as false.

On October 21, France, the United Kingdom and Germany asked the UN to investigate the implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 endorsing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program. The resolution, among other things, prohibits Tehran from selling certain types of items able to "contribute to the development of nuclear weapon delivery systems" without prior approval from the UN. France, the UK and Germany believe that Iranian drones fall under this rule, but Tehran insists it is not the case.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow and Tehran gave "exhaustive explanations" to the UN Security Council on the alleged use of Iranian drones in Ukraine. Russia and Iran also maintain that the possible UN investigation into the case is "illegal" as the UN has no mandate to conduct it.

